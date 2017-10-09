Track your Ranking Results

There are many tools on the internet that can help you track your seo optimisation results. But, when it comes to displaying the data in a convenient way, the problem appears. I will share the matrix that I use to track seo results and explain why it is handy to use this particular matrix.

Create a new Excel spreadsheet. First column will be the date, other columns are reserved for keywords. If you have many keywords (more than 5-6), you have two options: 1) If you like scrolling, just fix the date column and add as many seo keyword columns as you want or 2) Split keywords in groups and create spreadsheet for each of them. The second method is good to use when you have many keywords which can be grouped in categories according to some criteria. For example, you want to use geo-specific keywords for two types of products you sell. You would put “Car types London” and “Car tyres Paris” into one group, and “Car lights London” nad “Car lights Paris” into another group.

Next question is, why track the date? Google won’t change your ranking immediately – you’ll have to wait until it crawls and indexes your pages again. This fact makes tracking seo results much more complicated. Results cannot be checked right away. Also, they must be checked periodically. The positions for each keyword are written in the matrix. My advice is to check only up to 5 pages and if your website is not there, write an “/” in the matrix. This way you can track the progress and see which actions led to improvements in rating. Also, it helps you predict the time frame for your seo optimisation process.

There is one more problem with seo results matrix – displaying results for more than one Google domain. The solution is to either write a slash between results in one field or to create separate Excel documents for each Google domain you want to check.

Matrix image is shown below. Good luck with your work!

