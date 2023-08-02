Carabin Shaw – Accident Injury Lawyers – Moving Announcement

Press Release

Carabin Shaw – Accident Injury Lawyers Announces Relocation of San Antonio Office

San Antonio, [August 5th 2023] – Carabin Shaw – Accident Injury Lawyers, a leading personal injury law firm in Texas, is excited to announce the relocation of its San Antonio office from its previous location on 630 Broadway, San Antonio, 78215 to a new and improved facility, located at the “old Creamery” 875 E Ashby Pl# 1100 San Antonio, Texas 78212

The move is part of the firm’s commitment to serve their clients better and provide enhanced legal representation in the San Antonio area.

The new office space, strategically located at 875 E Ashby Pl# 1100 San Antonio, Texas 78212, offers an upgraded and modern environment for clients and staff alike. With state-of-the-art facilities and expanded resources, Carabin Shaw is poised to continue delivering exceptional legal services to individuals and families who have suffered injuries due to accidents.

Carabin Shaw’s team of experienced attorneys remains dedicated to fighting for the rights of their clients and maximizing their compensation. Whether it’s a motor vehicle accident, workplace injury, medical malpractice, or any other personal injury matter, the firm’s attorneys have a proven track record of obtaining favorable client outcomes.

“We are thrilled to announce the relocation of our San Antonio office,” said James Michael Shaw, Managing Partner at Carabin Shaw – Accident Injury Lawyers. “This move represents our commitment to providing top-notch legal representation and support to our clients. The new office space allows us to enhance our services further and better accommodate the needs of those injured in accidents.”

Carabin Shaw’s new office location is easily accessible and conveniently situated [provide details about accessibility and nearby amenities]. Clients can expect the same professionalism, dedication, and personalized attention that Carabin Shaw has been known for during its thirty years of service to San Antonio.

As the firm settles into its new location, Carabin Shaw – Accident Injury Lawyers reaffirms its mission to provide compassionate and aggressive legal representation to those who have suffered injuries caused by the negligence of others. The firm remains committed to fighting for justice, holding responsible parties accountable, and obtaining fair compensation for their client’s physical, emotional, and financial losses.

For further information about Carabin Shaw – Accident Injury Lawyers and their services, please visit carabinshaw.com or their office at 875 E Ashby Pl# 1100 San Antonio, Texas 78212.

About Carabin Shaw – Accident Injury Lawyers:

Carabin Shaw: Accident Injury Lawyers is a premier personal injury law firm serving clients in San Antonio and across Texas. With over [number] years of experience, their dedicated team of attorneys specializes in various personal injury cases, providing aggressive representation and personalized attention to each client. Carabin Shaw is committed to fighting for justice and ensuring that accident victims receive the compensation they deserve.

Directional map:

New Location: