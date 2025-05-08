FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Captain Wes Bodden Launches His Summer Campaign For “Lured Out” Fishing Guide Service in Port O’Connor, Texas

Port O’Connor, TX – May 8, 2025 – Captain Wes Bodden, a seasoned angler with deep roots in Texas coastal fishing, proudly announces the launch of his premier fishing guide service, Lured Out, in Port O’Connor, Texas. This venture offers tailored fishing experiences for anglers of all skill levels, focusing on inshore fishing adventures in one of Texas’s most bountiful coastal regions.

With over a decade of experience navigating the intricate waterways of Port O’Connor, Captain Bodden brings unparalleled knowledge and passion to every trip. Lured Out targets the area’s renowned inshore species, including redfish, speckled trout, flounder, sheephead, and black drum. Whether guests are seasoned anglers or first-time fishermen, Captain Bodden ensures a memorable and productive day on the water.

Services Offered:

Inshore Fishing Charters: Half-day and full-day trips targeting redfish, trout, and flounder.

Jetty Fishing for all the above and more

Family-Friendly Outings: Customized trips suitable for all ages, focusing on education and fun.

Corporate Fishing Trips

Captain Bodden’s commitment to safety, education, and conservation sets Lured Out apart. He provides all necessary equipment, including rods, reels, bait, and safety gear, ensuring guests can focus solely on the fishing experience.

About Captain Wes Bodden:

A native Texan, Captain Bodden has spent his life exploring the Gulf Coast’s rich fishing grounds. His deep respect for the ecosystem and dedication to sustainable fishing practices make him a trusted guide and steward of the environment. His personable approach and wealth of knowledge have earned him a loyal following among local and visiting anglers alike.

Booking Information:

To book a trip with Lured Out or to learn more about the services offered, interested parties can contact Captain Wes Bodden directly:

Phone: (325) 315-8345

Website: www.luredout.com

Embark on an unforgettable fishing adventure with Captain Wes Bodden and discover the incredible fishing waters of Port O’Connor, Texas.

Media Contact:

Captain Wes Bodden

Owner & Operator, Lured Out

Phone: (325) 315-8345

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.luredout.com